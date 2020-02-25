Sanders hits back at Buttigieg, Biden over donors

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) hit former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE over billionaire donors to the campaign.

“Pete mentions what the American people want. I will tell you, Pete, what the American people want and Joe, what the American people want. They don’t want candidates to be running to billionaires for huge amounts of funding,” Sanders said at Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston, S.C. “Pete has gotten funding from over 50 billionaires. Joe I think has gotten a little bit more.”

Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.), both vocal progressives in the primary race, have hit Buttigieg and other candidates over collecting donations from billionaires.

Warren repeatedly hammered Buttigieg in particular at a debate last year, attacking the former mayor for holding a fundraiser in California in a “wine cave.”

Buttigieg defended his fundraising, saying his campaign is largely fueled by grassroots contributions, saying he would not disavow donations from billionaires to boost his White House bid.



“Senator Sanders has got people believing something that is untrue about my campaign, the idea that most of my campaign is funded by billionaires. In Charleston alone, just in Charleston, over 2,000 people have contributed to my campaign. That means the dollars that have come to my campaign just from Charleston is more that have come from the 50 people that you mentioned. Grassroots contributions are the lifeblood of my campaign,” he retorted to Sanders.

"If you're watching right now and you're a billionaire, I will raise your taxes. But if you'd like to defeat Donald Trump, please…donate the legal maximum of $2,800 if you're a billionaire," he added.