Biden: Sanders 'hasn't passed much of anything'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE took aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) during Tuesday night's primary debate, saying the Democratic presidential front-runner “hasn’t passed much of anything” during his time in Congress.

“Bernie, in fact, hasn’t passed much of anything,” Biden said, quoting the late Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) and highlighting the need for Democrats to retake the Senate in November.

“We have to win the Senate back. We got 41 new Democrats, and the majority of them are supporting me for president,” Biden continued.

Biden also hit billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race The South Carolina Democratic primary will be decided by black women Poll: Biden's lead narrows to 4 points over Sanders in South Carolina MORE, calling him a “Johnny-come-lately” on racial justice issues.

Several recent polls have shown Steyer catching up with Biden in South Carolina among African American voters, a key demographic in the state. Sanders has also cut into Biden’s African American voters both nationwide and in the Palmetto State in recent surveys.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.) also assailed the records of Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCandidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap Bloomberg called Warren 'scary,' knocked Obama's first term in leaked audio MORE (D-Mass.) in the Senate, contrasting it with her own achievements and framing herself as a safer centrist candidate.