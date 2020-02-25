Audience boos Sanders over remark about Biden's 'terrible trade agreements'

The audience at Tuesday night's Democratic debate booed in response to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) when he criticized former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE's votes on trade and the Iraq War.

Sanders was responding to Biden for hitting him over his record on guns earlier in his career. Sanders invoked Biden's votes on other issues.

“Joe has voted for terrible trade agreements,” Sanders said to boos from the audience. He also invoked Biden’s support for the Iraq War.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernie Sanders defended giving gun manufacturers a pass by saying Joe Biden voted for bad trade agreements, and Joe was NOT having it. Bernie went on to say his position on gun control has evolved over time #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/c32uiv8g9V — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 26, 2020

Sanders explained that those had been "bad votes" and that he too had cast bad votes earlier in his career against the Brady Bill and the assault weapons ban. But Sanders said he now had a "D-" rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA), a powerful gun lobby.

Later in the debate, Sanders credited former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his work on gun safety and said “aggressive” action was necessary on the issue.

“The American people now understand that we must be aggressive on gun safety, not be dictated to by the NRA and I am proud that I have a D-minus rating from the NRA. If elected, it will get worse than that," he said.