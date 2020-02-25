Moderators come under criticism online over contentious debate

The CBS News moderators came under fire on social media Tuesday as the Democratic presidential debate in South Carolina grew heated, with crosstalk often drowning them out.

Meghan McCain compared the debate's atmosphere to the contentious discussions she faces on "The View," saying, "these moderators need to get this under control."

These moderators need to get this under control. This is way worse than any bad day @TheView hot topics table. At least Whoopi has the bell... #DemDebate2020 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2020

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski asked, "Does CBS have a buzzer or something to organize this?" while the Twitter account for "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" poked fun at the often unintelligible crosstalk.

Does CBS have a buzzer or something to organize this??? What’s going on? — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) February 26, 2020

MODERATOR: The next question is for—

EVERY CANDIDATE ON STAGE: https://t.co/UKOmoqxmMR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 26, 2020

Former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile also addressed the moderation issues, tweeting, "Dear Madam Moderators: throw your shoes down. Get control."

Dear Madam Moderators: throw your shoes down.



Get control.#democraticdebates #DemDebate — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) February 26, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden in particular spoke over moderators attempting to cut him off on several occasions, insisting, "I am not out of time. You spoke over time, and I'm going to talk" and later asking, "Can we just speak up when we want to? Is that the idea?"

Later, as Biden attempted to break in again, moderator Gayle King quipped, "I promise, Mr. Vice President, we are going to get to you," with Biden responding, "You keep promising me that, but you never get to me."