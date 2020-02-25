Klobuchar: 'The biggest misconception is that I'm boring'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race Buttigieg proposes undoing SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Minn.), when asked to describe the "biggest misconception" about her during Tuesday's night's Democratic debate, quipped, "that I'm boring."

“The biggest misconception is that I’m boring, because I’m not,” Klobuchar said.

The debate from Charleston, S.C., ended with the Democrats on stage being asked to share the biggest misconception about them as well as their personal motto.

For her personal motto, Klobuchar quoted the late Sen. Paul Wellstone (D-Minn.), who was killed in a plane crash in 2002, saying that “'politics is about improving people’s lives,' ” adding “and that’s been my life.” She described her family’s own struggles as inspiring her to enter politics.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Klobuchar releases medical report that says she's in 'very good health' Candidates face pressure to exit presidential race MORE, meanwhile, said his personal motto was, “When you’re knocked down, get up, and everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity.”

“You’re defined by your courage, you're redeemed by your loyalty," he added.

Meanwhile, Biden joked that the biggest misconception about him is that “I have more hair than I think I do.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' Sanders defends Castro comments in wake of backlash from some Democrats Sanders releases list of how to pay for his proposals MORE (I-Vt.) gave a more straight answer, saying that the biggest misconception about him was that his proposals, including universal health care, were radical.

He cited a quote from the late Nelson Mandela: "It always seems impossible until it's done."