De Blasio slams Bloomberg on 'stop and frisk': He only apologized because he's running for president

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPlease bring back the old (pragmatic, centrist) Mike Bloomberg De Blasio to Buttigieg: 'Try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked' New York attorney general threatens to sue NYC over alleged taxi fraud MORE (D) ripped his predecessor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE over the controversial stop-and-frisk policy he oversaw, claiming he only apologized for it because of his presidential bid.

De Blasio, whose own presidential bid flamed out last year, has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.), who is now seen as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and who battled Bloomberg at Tuesday night's debate.

“As the guy who actually ended the Stop + Frisk policy + settled the lawsuit + sent Bloomberg’s police commissioner packing, let me answer that question: YES, stop and frisk was racist!” tweeted de Blasio following the debate.

“And @MikeBloombergstood by it til last year. If he weren’t running for Pres, no apology,” de Blasio added.

A court found the policy was racially discriminatory in 2013. The city appealed the ruling but dropped the appeal after de Blasio replaced Bloomberg the following January.

Bloomberg has frequently come under fire over the policy since entering the presidential race, particularly after audio surfaced of a 2015 speech in which he defended the practice targeting young minorities, telling the audience “Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25.”

Bloomberg hasn't started competing for delegates yet but has spending hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising blanketing states holding March 3 contests — this cycle's Super Tuesday.