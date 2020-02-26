Biden leads by 18 points in South Carolina: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE has an 18-point lead over his Democratic presidential primary opponents in South Carolina, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Biden has 35 percent support in the Clemson University poll released just days ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Businessman Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE, who has focused much of his campaign on South Carolina, pulled in a distant second at 17 percent support in the poll.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.), the leading candidate in the race after three nominating contests, trails Steyer in the poll by 4 points at 13 percent support.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (D-Mass.) and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE each register at 8 percent support, with Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE (D-Minn.) lagging behind at 4 percent.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardButtigieg notes diversity on debate stage: We're '7 white people talking about racial justice' Sanders grows lead in new Hill/HarrisX poll Financial trade tax gains traction with 2020 Democrats MORE is last with 2 percent support in South Carolina.

Biden said Tuesday on the debate stage that he expects to win in South Carolina, the first state on the primary calendar to have a significant African American population, following disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. He came in a distant second behind Sanders in last weekend's Nevada caucuses.

The survey is based on 650 respondents, through a mixed methodology of telephone response, online and online panel voters. It was conducted between Feb. 17 and 25. There is a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.