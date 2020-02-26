Rasmussen poll: Trump leads Sanders by 7 points in general election matchup

A recent survey released Wednesday shows that President Trump Donald John TrumpWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE would defeat Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) by seven points in a general election should the election take place today.

In a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday, Sanders trailed Trump 50 percent to 43 percent in a hypothetical general election matchup, with 7 percent of voters remaining undecided.

According to Five Thirty Eight pollster ratings, Rasmussen as a mean-reverted Republican bias of 1.5 points.

Twenty-two percent of registered Democrats in the poll said that they would support Trump for reelection in the poll, while the president also led Sanders among independent voters.

Sanders wins six in ten black voters in the poll, but trails Trump among white voters, other minority groups and male voters according to Rasmussen's press release.

Other national polls have shown Sanders leading Trump, along with other leading Democratic candidates including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (D) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE, all three of whom held similar single-digit leads over the president in hypothetical matchups polled by Reuters/Ipsos this week.

The Rasmussen survey contacted 1,000 likely voters between Feb. 24-25 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.