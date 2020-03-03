Bloomberg wins American Samoa caucuses

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was declared the winner of the American Samoa caucuses on Tuesday.

The win was the first of the night for Bloomberg, who made his ballot box debut Tuesday after skipping the first four primaries and caucuses.

Bloomberg was endorsed by American Samoan chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude on Monday.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) also won one delegate from the U.S. territory.

American Samoa has six pledge delegates to allocate.