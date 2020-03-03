Sanders wins Colorado primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) has won the Colorado Democratic presidential primary, notching a win in a key Western state on Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the state for Sanders when polls closed at 9 p.m. ET.

Sanders was competing against multiple rivals in the Centennial State, with polls last month showing him with a double-digit lead in the state.

Other candidates who had polled in the double digits in the state included Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Colorado is one of more than a dozen states holding voting on Tuesday, with the state having 67 pledged delegates up for grabs in the Democratic presidential race.

Sanders’s win in Colorado marked his second of Super Tuesday. He notched his first victory in his home state of Vermont right as polls closed.

Biden has so far taken the bulk of wins on Tuesday night, scoring key victories in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma. Sanders is expected to rack up more victories as the primary race begins to shift West. In California, for instance, the Vermont senator holds a wide lead in recent polls.

Updated at 9:15 p.m.