Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE was declared the winner in the North Carolina primary on Tuesday.

CNN and ABC both projected Biden would win right as polls closed at 7:30 ET. His victory in the state could give his campaign a boost after disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire last month.

The southern state has 110 pledged delegates to award.