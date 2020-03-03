Biden wins Oklahoma primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE has won the Oklahoma presidential primary, adding to a string of victories for the Democratic candidate on Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Biden was competing against multiple rivals in the Sooner State, such as former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who was on the ballot for the first time after sitting out the first four nominating contests.

Biden also beat out Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.), who was born in Oklahoma and frequently references the state on the campaign trail.

Polling ahead of the state’s primary was scant; one poll showed Biden in the lead while another had him in second place behind Bloomberg.

Bloomberg and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) were both polling in double digits as recently as last month. Sanders won Oklahoma by about 10 points in the 2016 primary against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday Hillicon Valley: Facebook takes down foreign influence campaigns | Senior Trump officials warn of foreign interference on Super Tuesday | Apple offers 0M settlement for slowing older iPhones | Treasury sanctions Chinese hackers Trump claims Democratic primary 'rigged' against Sanders after Klobuchar, Buttigieg drop out MORE.

Oklahoma is one of 14 states voting on Super Tuesday. It will award 37 pledged delegates in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Updated at 9:22 p.m.