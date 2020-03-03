Sanders wins Utah primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) has won the Utah Democratic primary, adding to his delegate count as he seeks to lock down broader support in the White House race.

Sanders finished ahead of multiple rivals in the Beehive State, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Utah is one of more than a dozen states holding voting on Tuesday and has 29 pledged delegates up for grabs in the race for the Democratic nomination.

With just under one third of precincts reporting, Sanders comfortably led the field with Bloomberg trailing him by double digits in second place. Biden and Warren sat in third and fourth place, respectively, both flirting with the possibility of not being viable to win delegates under the state's 15 percent threshold.

The state constituted an important win for Sanders, who saw a resurgent Biden win a handful of eastern states after picking up endorsements from three former 2020 competitors ahead of Super Tuesday this week.