Sanders wins big in home-state Vermont primary

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) scored his first victory on Tuesday night with a decisive win in his home state's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.

ABC and CNN both projected Sanders would win shortly after polls closed. He had an overwhelming lead in the state in polls leading up to the contest on Super Tuesday.

Sanders's win in the state was expected, with the most current RealClearPolitics polling average showing him leading the primary in the state by 41 percentage points.

Vermont has a total of 16 pledged delegates.

Sanders is poised for a number of victories on Super Tuesday, when about one-third of total pledged delegates for the Democratic nomination are at stake.

The progressive senator is leading in the polls in California and Texas, where 415 and 228 delegates, respectively, are up for grabs.

However, former Vice President Joe Biden has seen a bump in support after his big win in South Carolina on Saturday.

Biden scored a big victory early in the night, winning Virginia, which has the fourth-largest delegate share up for grabs at 99.

Updated at 7:29 p.m.