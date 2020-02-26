Sanders, Biden tied in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (D) are tied in a new poll of the Democratic primary race in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday.

A survey from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling (PPP) found Sanders and Biden with 24 percent of the vote each, while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (D) sits at third place in the state with 17 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (D-Mass.) holds fourth place in the poll at 14 percent, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE (D) sat at fifth place in the poll with support from just 10 percent of likely primary voters.

The poll is a boon for Sanders, whose campaign has sought to show that the Vermont progressive can win over conservative voters and moderates as he cements his place as the front-runner for the nomination amid fears from some Democratic Party members that his brand of democratic socialism would be unpalatable in swing states.

The survey also showed a clear disadvantage for Biden's campaign in the form of Bloomberg, whose presence in the race appears to be primarily siphoning votes from the former vice president. The PPP survey also asked voters for their first choice in the primary race were Bloomberg not running, and in that hypothetical scenario, Biden leads Sanders in the state by 6 points, 31 percent to 25 percent.

PPP's survey tabulated results from 1,045 likely Democratic primary voters in Texas between Feb. 24-25 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.