Giuliani: Bloomberg 'jeopardized' stop and frisk by 'overusing it'

President Trump Donald John TrumpWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiHouse panel says key witness isn't cooperating in probe into Yovanovitch surveillance Pennsylvania Democrat says US Attorney's Office should prioritize opioids rather than 'Russian propaganda' from Giuliani Bill Barr is trying his best to be Trump's Roy Cohn MORE said Wednesday that Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate Democrats duke it out in most negative debate so far MORE “jeopardized” his stop-and-frisk policy by "overusing it."

Giuliani, another former mayor of New York City, said Bloomberg is “running away” from his policy that Democrats are now critiquing for disproportionately impacting people of color.

“Bloomberg is running away from Stop, Question and Frisk which he jeopardized by overusing it,” he tweeted.

He also accused former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWinners and losers from the South Carolina debate Five takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders most searched, most tweeted about candidate during Democratic debate MORE of abandoning his support of the 1994 crime bill, which he “used to be proud of.”

“Biden is running away from the Crime Bill which saved many lives,” he tweeted. “He used to be proud of it. @realDonaldTrump tells you what he really believes.”

Bloomberg has had to answer for his police policy, which a court found to be racially discriminatory in 2013. The practice was stopped after the mayor left office that same year.

The White House hopeful has apologized multiple times for the policy, but earlier this month audio surfaced of his comments defending the practice.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops,” he said. “They are male, minorities, 16 to 25.”

The former New York mayor hasn’t begun advocating for delegates yet but has spent more money than any other presidential candidate on advertising, emphasizing the Super Tuesday states.