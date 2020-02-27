Poll: Biden retakes lead in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE is reclaiming his frontrunner status in Florida, according to a survey released on Thursday by St. Pete Polls.

The poll shows Biden pulling ahead of the pack in the Sunshine State with 35 percent support. Meanwhile, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergGiuliani: Bloomberg 'jeopardized' stop and frisk by 'overusing it' Bloomberg calls on Trump to implement firearm background checks The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE fell into second place with 25 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.), who has taken the lead in polls nationally after back-to-back wins in the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses, is running in a distant third in Florida. The St. Pete Poll pegged his support in the state at 13 percent, a sign that the recent traction he has enjoyed in other states isn’t translating in Florida, where voters will cast ballots on March 17.

No other candidate registered double-digit support in the survey. Former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE finished with about 8 percent support, while Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Push for national popular vote movement gets boost from conservatives MORE (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing MORE (D-Minn.) registered 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The St. Pete poll, conducted from Feb. 25-26, suggests that Bloomberg’s political stock has taken a hit in the wake of the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas last week, when he came under frequent attack from his rivals and struggled to fend off criticism of his mayoral record, treatment of women and controversial past comments.

A St. Pete Poll released just before the Las Vegas debate showed the former New York City mayor in first place in Florida, with 32 percent support. Within a matter of days, that support slipped 7 points, the new poll shows.

The St. Pete Poll surveyed 2,788 likely Florida Democratic presidential primary voters. It has a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.