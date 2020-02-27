Public Enemy, Sarah Silverman to join Sanders at rally in Los Angeles

Legendary rap group Public Enemy will join comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Dick Van Dyke at a Los Angeles rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday ahead of Super Tuesday.

The rap group, known for its politically charged lyrics, will perform two days before voters in California and 12 other states cast their primary ballots. The Sanders campaign announced the event with a poster invoking Public Enemy’s 1989 single “Fight the Power,” which was used as the theme for the Spike Lee film “Do the Right Thing” the same year.

NEW: @BernieSanders adds stop in Southern California on Sunday and will he joined by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. The campaign releasing this special poster to promote the event. pic.twitter.com/VKU761GwVo — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Public Enemy is the latest musical act to perform at a rally for Vermont senator and Democratic frontrunner.

Shortly before Sanders’s victory in the New Hampshire primaries, the Strokes performed at a get-out-the-vote concert in the Granite State that drew an estimated 7,500 attendees.

Silverman also endorsed Sanders in the 2016 primaries before vocally backing Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Stone judge under pressure over calls for new trial MORE after she secured the nomination, telling discontented supporters of the senator that they were "being ridiculous" at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Van Dyke endorsed Sanders earlier this month, appearing in an ad for the candidate and urging older voters to back him.

“Why wouldn’t an older citizen vote for somebody with that kind of a record and with that kind of experience and honesty and trust?" Van Dyke, 94, asked in the clip. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that he’s not getting my generation. And I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please."

The TV legend has not hit the campaign trail with a candidate since Sen. Eugene McCarthy (D-Minn.) in 1968.