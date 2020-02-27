Top labor union launching $150M anti-Trump campaign

One of the largest unions in the U.S. has unveiled plans to invest $150 million dollars in a nationwide campaign with the goal of stopping President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE from winning reelection in November.

In its campaign, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which boasts nearly 2 million members, is targeting 6 million voters of colors who don't usually vote in eight battleground states — Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin — The Associated Press reports. In total, however, the campaign will reach across 40 states and be mainly comprised of direct contact and online advertising tailored to people of color.

“He’s systematically unwinding and attacking unions,” SEIU President Mary Kay Henry said of Trump to the AP. “Federal workers rights have been totally eviscerated under his watch. We are on fire about the rules being rigged against us and needing to elect people that are going to stand with workers.”

Maria Peralta, political director for the SEIU, added that the Trump campaign has been going hard after minority voters in recent months, especially men who have voted blue in the past.

“He’s going after our communities in ways that are pervasive. We’re deeply aware of that,” Peralta said. “They’re talking about the strength of the economy.”

She also noted that while the campaign will be firm in its messaging, it will shy away from being an all-out offensive against the president.

“We don’t want to get too caught up in the Trump bashing,” Peralta said. “Data shows people care about wages, and they care about health care across the board.”