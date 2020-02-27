Bloomberg campaign manager says they have considered naming running mate during primaries

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergGiuliani: Bloomberg 'jeopardized' stop and frisk by 'overusing it' Bloomberg calls on Trump to implement firearm background checks The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE’s campaign manager said Thursday that the campaign has considered naming a running mate with the primaries still underway.

“One way that Mayor Bloomberg could show that he wants to bring the party together or be more representative of all the factions in it would be to announce a potential VP. ... Why not do that now?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Kevin Sheekey Thursday morning. “Because a lot of people say, ‘Mayor Bloomberg, he’s not even a Democrat.’”

“We’ve thought about it,” Sheekey replied, “I think the other campaigns have thought about it too. I think it gets to my earlier point, which is that we do need to figure out how to consolidate different factions of this party. We need to figure out how to bring people together.”

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSteyer calls for Senate term limits to pass gun control legislation Cruz targets California governor over housing 'prescriptions' This week: House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime MORE (R-Texas) announced former Hewlett-Packard CEO and ex-Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina as his running mate late in his 2016 GOP primary, about a week before suspending his campaign following a loss in the Indiana primary.

The Drudge Report alleged earlier this year that Bloomberg has considered asking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Stone judge under pressure over calls for new trial MORE to serve as his running mate, but the campaign would not comment on the report, and Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, said she would not accept such an offer.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle also asked Sheekey if recent developments in former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE’s campaign, including his performance in Tuesday night’s debate and his securing of the coveted endorsement from House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), had prompted Bloomberg to rethink his calculation in entering the race for fear Biden would lose to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.).

Sheekey disagreed with Ruhle’s assessment, noting that Biden had yet to win any primaries or caucuses and that while most polling shows him ahead in South Carolina, the primary “hasn’t happened yet” and “he was winning by 35 points a month ago and now quite frankly the question is whether he will win at all.”

“I do think Super Tuesday is going to be completely definitional in this race,” Sheekey added. Bloomberg is not competing in any of the first four nominating contests and will officially enter the race for the Super Tuesday primaries.