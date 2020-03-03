Biden wins Tennessee primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE has won the Tennessee presidential primary, clinching an additional state as he seeks to short up support in the Democratic White House race.

NBC and ABC projected that Biden would win the Volunteer State, beating out rivals, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens Bloomberg5 states to watch on Super Tuesday Trump zeroes in on Biden gaffes at rally on eve of Super Tuesday The Hill's Campaign Report: Centrists rush behind Biden to stop Sanders MORE.

Tennessee is one of more than a dozen states holding voting on Tuesday, with the state having 64 pledged delegates up for grabs in the Democratic White House race.

Biden was the projected winner with 36 percent of the vote with 43 percent of precincts reporting in, NBC News reported.

The former vice president had already notched multiple Super Tuesday wins, including Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Some polling sites in Tennessee were held open as late as 10 p.m. local time, after the state Democratic Party and four presidential campaigns asking for the extended time due to areas being hit by deadly tornadoes on Tuesday.

Sanders, who entered Super Tuesday with a delegate lead, was projected to take second place in Tennessee, in addition to first-place results in Vermont and Colorado.