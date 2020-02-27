Security removes Trump impersonator during Pence speech at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD. — Security escorted a man dressed as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE out of the Conservative Political Action Conference during Vice President Pence's address on Thursday.

One attendee dressed up as Trump at CPAC begins yelling while VP Pence is speaking. He was just escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/zdX2rE5yOe — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) February 27, 2020

The protester began to yell during Pence's address to the gathering at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center before he was intercepted by security.

The man was dressed in a suit, red tie and wig impersonating Trump's hairstyle.

Pence delivered a campaign-like address to a crowd of hundreds of supporters, touting Trump's policies and taking aim at 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“Despite what the media loves to tell you, there are no moderates in this Democratic field," Pence said.

The vice president singled out front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) in particular, hitting the self-declared democratic socialist on his progressive policies.

“It’s truly astonishing to think that the party of Harry Truman and JFK is actually on the verge of nominating an avowed socialist,” he said.