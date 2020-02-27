Biden announces best day of fundraising with $1.2 million

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE brought in more than $1.2 million Wednesday, the day after South Carolina's primary debate, in what his presidential campaign said is its best day of fundraising yet.

The campaign announced the $1,207,257 haul Thursday in an email to supporters, announcing a new goal to raise $3.5 million.

Biden said during the Tuesday debate he expects to win in Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, where polls show him leading the pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm going to win South Carolina," Biden repeated in a post-debate interview with CBS News.

"I think it's just important that I win. One point is enough, but I think I'm going to win by a lot more than that," he added.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos ClyburnThe Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump to speak on coronavirus as pressure mounts Clyburn endorses Biden ahead of South Carolina primary MORE, a high profile South Carolina Democrat, officially endorsed Biden the morning after the debate, giving him a boost in the state days before the primary.

Biden led most national polls at the beginning of his campaign, but he has lost considerable ground to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) in recent weeks and posted disappointing results in the first three early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.