Nikki Haley responds to Biden: 'I will put my brain up against yours anytime'

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyThe Hill's Morning Report - Can Sanders be stopped? I'll sit out this presidential election because of the yahoos running Nikki Haley hires Heritage Action chief to run her policy group MORE slammed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE (D) on Thursday after Biden appeared to suggest that Haley did not have the "brains" to expand Medicaid when she was governor of South Carolina.

Haley tweeted Thursday that she would "put my brain up against yours anytime," after a reporter for the South Carolina Post & Courier tweeted that Biden had made the remark to attendees at a campaign event Thursday before catching himself and then claiming Haley did not have the "foresight" to expand Medicaid.

Hold up Joe. I will put my brain up against yours anytime. Bring it. #GodBlessJoe https://t.co/x5bfrVCrCa — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 26, 2020

According to the Post & Courier reporter, Biden told supporters at the event that he stepped back from criticizing Haley's "brains" because he wanted to "be polite."

Biden has started criticizing @NikkiHaley more directly in South Carolina recently for declining to expand Medicaid here.



In Georgetown, he appears to start saying she “didn’t have the brains” before stopping himself and changing it to “foresight” because he wants to “be polite” pic.twitter.com/xjT3Y2RL4H — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) February 26, 2020

The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the exchange.

Biden is campaigning in South Carolina ahead of the state's primary on Saturday, where he faces a crucial test. Biden is looking for his first primary victory of the 2020 season following damaging losses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.