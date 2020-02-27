The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders top target at CPAC

Welcome to The Hill's Campaign Report, your daily rundown on all the latest news in the 2020 presidential, Senate and House races. Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe.

We're Julia Manchester, Max Greenwood and Jonathan Easley. Here's what we're watching today on the campaign trail.

LEADING THE DAY:

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD. -- Thousands of conservatives filed into the Gaylord National Resort and Conference Center at the National Harbor on Thursday for the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Speakers included Vice President Pence, Sens. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeCongress eyes killing controversial surveillance program Trump creates new headaches for GOP with top intelligence pick Sanders says idea he can't work with Republicans is 'total nonsense' MORE (R-Utah), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzSteyer calls for Senate term limits to pass gun control legislation Cruz targets California governor over housing 'prescriptions' This week: House to vote on legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime MORE (R-Texas), Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnHouse Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid TikTok introduces new parental controls Abortion wars flare up in Congress MORE (R-Tenn.), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstTrump creates new headaches for GOP with top intelligence pick Senate Majority PAC launches first statewide TV ad for Democrat running against Ernst Overnight Health Care: Ernst endorses bipartisan bill to lower drug prices | US partnering with drugmakers on coronavirus vaccine | UN chief says virus poses 'enormous' risks MORE (R-Iowa), House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseHouse passes historic legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime Republicans root for Sanders nomination in battle for House Scalise after Democrat asks for examples of Sanders supporters 'being bad': 'I can think of an example' MORE (R-La.), White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayBrazile 'extremely dismayed' by Bloomberg record Conway: Reported sexist Bloomberg remarks 'far worse' than what Trump said on 'Access Hollywood' tape Candidates make electability arguments, talk Bloomberg as focus turns to more diverse states MORE, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosFree college won't revive the liberal arts Klobuchar rolls out seven-figure ad buy in Nevada Five things to watch in Trump's budget proposal MORE.

The theme for this year's conference is "America vs. Socialism," and the event's speakers wasted no time painting the Democratic presidential contenders, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) in particular, as socialists. Sanders was the only contender mentioned by name by Vice President Pence in his address to the conference.

"It's truly astonishing to think that the party of Harry Truman and JFK is actually on the verge of nominating an avowed socialist," Pence told hundreds of supporters packed into a ballroom, referring to Sanders. "Despite what the media loves to tell you, there are no moderates in this Democratic field."

The strategy of painting Democrats as socialists has not only been employed by Trump's campaign, but by Republicans looking to win a number of down-ballot races.

"The Democrats are going to get wiped down-ballot," American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp told me. "I think they're going to get wiped no matter who they nominate. It's not about Bernie Sanders because once again they all have the same policies, by and large."

-- Julia Manchester

READ MORE:

One of the nation's largest labor unions is launching a $150 million anti-Trump campaign, according to The Hill's Marty Johnson.

FROM THE TRAIL:

Some of Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Stone judge under pressure over calls for new trial MORE's closest aides and allies say they're unsure if they could support Bernie Sanders if he becomes the Democratic nominee, The Hill's Amie Parnes reports.

Vulnerable Democrats are bracing for Sanders at the ticket, report The Hill's Mike Lillis and Scott Wong.

A group backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Push for national popular vote movement gets boost from conservatives MORE (D-Mass.) is sharpening its attacks against Sanders in a sign of growing tension on the progressive left. Read The Hill's Marty Johnson.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE is going on the attack against Sanders, warning Democrats that Sanders's claims that he will bring new voters and young people to the polls are unfounded, reports Marty.

Sanders, though, will have a lot of star power as he seeks to win the all-important California primary on Super Tuesday. Joining him at events in Los Angeles and San Jose: legendary rap group Public Enemy, comedian Sarah Silverman and iconic actor Dick Van Dyke.

FROM CONGRESS AND THE STATES:

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce last week endorsed Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and left the door open to supporting other Democrats in the 2020 election, in a shift for the nation's most influential pro-business lobby. Read The Hill's Alex Gangitano.

PERSPECTIVES:

POLL WATCH:

MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY — SOUTH CAROLINA

Biden: 36 percent

Sanders: 16 percent

Steyer: 15 percent

Warren: 8 percent

Buttigieg: 6 percent

Klobuchar 4 percent

Gabbard 1 percent

ST. PETE POLLS — FLORIDA

Biden: 34 percent

Bloomberg: 25 percent

Sanders: 13 percent

Buttigieg: 8 percent

Warren: 5 percent

Klobuchar: 4 percent

Steyer: 1 percent

MARK YOUR CALENDARS:

There are 2 days until the South Carolina primary and 5 days until Super Tuesday.