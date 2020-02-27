Trump store selling 'woke' merchandise as part of outreach to black voters

Supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE can now purchase “Woke” hats and “Black Voices for Trump” t-shirts from his campaign store as his team works to expand its outreach to black voters.

On the president’s official campaign website, visitors can find the t-shirts in unisex sizes selling at $25 a piece. The shirts, which the campaign notes on its site are “proudly Made in USA,” come in both white and black and bear the words, “Black Voices for Trump Tee,” in contrasting black or white lettering.

“Proudly wear the official Black Voices for Trump Tee and show your support for our great President,” a message reads alongside the shirt on the page.

Supporters are also able to buy a “Black Voices for Trump” hat or a set of buttons in the online store at $35 and $5 each, respectively.

Another new hat sold in the online store reads the word, “Woke,” in thick black font on the front and the word, “maga,” an acronym for Trump’s Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, on the back in italicized font. The campaign is selling those hats for $35 each as well.

“It's time to get #woke,” a Twitter account for Trump’s campaign tweeted in reference to the new merchandise on Wednesday.

“It's really important that we take this next step and really bring those voters into the party." - @KatrinaPierson



It's time to get #woke.https://t.co/ARIobWtiXG — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 26, 2020

Many of photos of the merchandise that have been circulating on social media this week were captured at some of the 15 community centers the president’s reelection campaign is opening across the country in efforts build support among black voters.

At those select centers, supporters will not only have the chance purchase the new merchandise, but they’ll also be able to get reading materials about the benefits black Americans have seen so far from policies implemented under Trump.

The president received about 8 percent of the black vote in 2016 according to exit polls.

"We see the numbers coming up in the polls and the demand on the ground when we do these types of events, so it's really important that we take this next step and really bring those voters into the party," Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign, told NPR of the effort earlier this week.