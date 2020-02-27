Warren pledges to reverse Trump's border policies under new plan

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Push for national popular vote movement gets boost from conservatives MORE (D-Mass.) released her plan for border communities Thursday, pledging to undo policies enacted by the Trump administration.

Her proposals include ending border wall construction between the U.S. and Mexico as well as the deployment of military forces to the border, both of which are key components of the Trump administration's border security policy.

She also pledges to ensure that law enforcement agencies are not violating Constitutional rights through actions such as "warrantless property searches" or "arbitrary stops."

"A Warren administration will ensure accountability in our border communities by rolling back the Trump administration’s incessant militarization of the border, creating a fair and welcoming immigration system, and respecting the rights of people and our fragile border ecosystem," she said in the introduction to her plan.

Warren released her border communities plan ahead of a trip to San Antonio, where she will appear with one of her most prominent surrogates, former presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Texas is a key state that will vote on Super Tuesday on March 3, awarding the second biggest pledged delegate haul after California.

Texas is also host to 28 land ports of entry along the U.S. and Mexico border.

Chief among her proposals for border communities was a pledge to stop construction of Trump's southern border wall, a key plank of the president's reelection campaign.

"I’ve listened to communities at the border when they say we do not need Trump’s failed wall, and I will immediately stop the construction of Trump’s wall on the border between Mexico and the United States," wrote Warren.

She also promises to end waivers that she argues have allowed the Trump administration to build border security infrastructure — including the wall — while ignoring procurement, environmental and historical preservation laws.

The plan would increase consultation with Native American residents along the border, and she pledges to end the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols — also known as "Remain in Mexico" — and its metering policies, both of which have created a glut of prospective asylum-seekers in northern Mexico.

Beyond rolling back Trump's policies, Warren pledges to undo longstanding border policies unpopular among many local communities.

Warren also wrote she would remake the top two immigration enforcement agencies, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "from top to bottom, reducing funding for detention and instead focusing their efforts on ports of entry and homeland security efforts like screening cargo, identifying counterfeit goods, and preventing smuggling and trafficking."

Warren would also end the allowance for the Border Patrol — a component agency of CBP — to operate immigration checkpoints within 100 miles of the country's borders, and to enter any private property within 25 miles of the borders.

That longstanding policy has been upheld since its creation in 1953, but its implementation has expanded as the size of the Border Patrol has grown.

Roughly two-thirds of all Americans live within 100 miles of a land or sea border.

"As president, I will hold immigration enforcement to the same due process and standards as other law enforcement agencies—no more warrantless property searches, no more arbitrary stops, no more violations of basic Constitutional rights. It’s time to rein in CBP, and ensure everyone’s rights are respected," wrote Warren.

Warren also included the fight against white nationalism in her border policy, in response to the 2019 El Paso, Texas, mass shooting, where an assailant allegedly targeting Hispanics killed 22 people and injured 24 others.

The shooting became a watershed moment for Hispanic American political organization, particularly along the border.