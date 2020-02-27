Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) has surpassed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE in the latest Fox News national poll, holding a 13-point lead days out from Super Tuesday.

Sanders garners support from 31 percent of Democratic primary voters in the poll released Thursday, an 8-point jump from the same poll conducted in January.

Biden follows in the survey at 18 percent support — an 8-point drop since last month — while former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg comes in third at 16 percent.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE (D) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Push for national popular vote movement gets boost from conservatives MORE (D-Mass.) rounded out the top tier at 12 percent and 10 percent, respectively — the first Fox News poll to find five candidates polling in double digits.

When focusing on Democratic voters in the 14 states that will hold voting Tuesday, Sanders leads at 30 percent, followed by Bloomberg at 18 percent, Biden at 17 percent, Warren at 11 percent and Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing MORE (D-Minn.) at 8 percent each.

The percentage of Democratic primary voters in the poll who say they think Biden or Warren can take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE has plummeted since late last year, with Biden falling 21 points from December to 56 percent and Warren declining 22 points to 37 percent.

Bloomberg and Sanders each ticked up on the question of whether they could win in November, with 65 percent now saying they think Sanders could take on Trump compared to 57 percent for Bloomberg. Buttigieg followed at 37 percent.

Sanders is entering Super Tuesday with early wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as a close second-place finish in Iowa. In South Carolina, the final state to hold voting before Super Tuesday, Biden is ahead in polls. That primary will take place on Saturday.

The Fox News survey of 1,000 registered voters and 507 Democratic primary voters was conducted Feb. 23-26 via landlines and cellphones and has an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points and 4 percentage points for primary voters.