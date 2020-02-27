Sanders blasts Trump for picking 'completely unqualified' Pence for coronavirus response

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.) slammed the Trump administration for picking Vice President Pence to lead the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Concern about the coronavirus continues to grow, yet the Trump administration’s response has been inadequate, misleading, and dangerous,” Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

“By picking Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE to lead the administration's response to the pandemic, Trump has not only chosen someone completely unqualified, but the president has made clear that he’s more concerned about his own politics than the health and safety of the country.”

Sanders said the Trump administration must replace Pence with an expert on pandemics and disaster response.

Pence’s office was tasked with overseeing the federal response to the disease. His office was also given authority over media response and messaging on the coronavirus, a person familiar with the arrangement confirmed Thursday.

Pence tapped longtime health official and ambassador-at-large Debbie Birx to serve as the White House coronavirus response coordinator.

In addition to blasting Pence as “unqualified” to lead the effort, Sanders said the response team should be staffed with experts and scientists, hitting Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinGAO report details challenges of implementing Trump tax law Financial trade tax gains traction with 2020 Democrats Hillicon Valley: Agencies play catch-up over TikTok security concerns | Senate Dems seek sanctions on Russia over new election meddling | Pentagon unveils AI principles MORE and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow Lawrence (Larry) Alan KudlowMORE as “political cronies, not scientists.”

Mnuchin and Kudlow, as well as Surgeon General Jerome Adams, were also announced as members of the White House coronavirus task force.

“We need a president who does not play politics with our health and national security,” Sanders said.

He also called on Trump to sign the $8.5 million coronavirus response funding proposed by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Democratic mega-donor reaching out to Pelosi, Schumer in bid to stop Sanders: report Trump administration freezes funding for study of hurricane barriers: report MORE (D-N.Y.).

A White House official directed The Hill to the Trump campaign for comment. An official for the campaign was not immediately available for comment.