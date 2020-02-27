Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed

Results from the Iowa Caucuses remained unchanged after a recount of several precincts requested by two candidates, Iowa Democrats announced Thursday.

The final results show former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintains his slim delegate lead as the winner of the first-in-the-nation caucuses.

The party conducted a limited-scope recount of precincts requested by Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt.).

“The recount process resulted in no change to National Delegate allocation,” Iowa Democrats said.

Recount administration recounted preference cards from 23 unique precincts, 14 requested by the Buttigieg campaign and 10 requested by the Sanders campaign, on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP).

The final state delegate equivalent totals have Buttigieg at 562.954 and Sanders at 562.021.

Since the caucus and the chaos surrounding the reported results, Sanders has carved out a lead in the race, winning the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucuses.

The candidates are now preparing to compete in South Carolina’s Saturday primary. It is the first state on the primary calendar with a significant African American population.

The Iowa Caucuses were widely criticized, and the discrepancies in the results lead the state party chairman Troy Price to resign.

The IDP blamed the issues on a faulty app that was being used by precincts to send results to the state.