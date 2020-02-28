Sanders holds double digit lead in Wisconsin: poll

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) has a double-digit lead in Wisconsin, according to the latest polling from Marquette Law School.

In the poll released Friday, 29 percent of Democratic primary voters said Sanders was their first choice. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Bloomberg defends Muslim surveillance policy post-9/11 MORE came in second with 17 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE with 15 percent, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed MORE at 13 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) with 11 percent.

Biden has seen his support in the state drop significantly from the poll's first iteration in November when he had a comfortable lead over Sanders, 30 percent-17 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg, who entered the race late and isn't on the first four primary ballots, has surged since the poll was last taken in January, jumping 11 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) saw her support in the state drop since January, falling five points to 9 percent.

Of those surveyed, 56 percent said they still might change their mind before the state's April 7 primary.

Sanders won the state in 2016, easily defeating Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to start new podcast Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win President Trump is weak against Bernie Sanders in foreign affairs MORE by 13 points.

The state is a key battleground in 2020. President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE narrowly won the state by just over 20,000 votes in 2016. It was the first time the state had voted for the Republican nominee since 1984.