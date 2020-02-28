Bloomberg touts management skills, experience ahead of Super Tuesday ballot debut

Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Bloomberg defends Muslim surveillance policy post-9/11 MORE said in an interview set to air on Sunday that none of the other Democrats running have the same management skills he has, citing his business and mayoral experience.

"I have been training for this job for close to 20 years there is nobody else running who has any management experience whatsoever in any of these things but you have to have someone who has been there done that and will do it right and will guide us through the tough times particularly day one," Bloomberg told CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes."

Bloomberg frequently touts his tenure as New York City mayor, as well as his experience of founding and running Bloomberg L.P. on the campaign trail.

The former mayor told Pelley that data showing a want for "stability" from Americans during the Trump administration led him to believe he can defeat Trump in a general election face-off.

"A few years ago there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, 'You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do,'" Bloomberg said. "They wanted a change. That explains Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE. Now, people seem to have changed. This cycle, people want stability."

The interview comes days ahead of the delegate-rich Super Tuesday contests, which will mark the first time Bloomberg is on the ballot in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The latest Real Clear Politics polling average of polls shows Bloomberg besting Trump in a general election by four points.

However, other candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE have also touted their experience and ability to defeat the president.

Biden beats Trump by an average of 4.8 points, while Sanders leads him with an average of 4.7 points in the RealClearPolitics average.