Pro-Warren super PAC unleashes $9 million ad buy in crucial Super Tuesday states

A super PAC supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid unleashed a $9 million ad buy in high-profile media markets in three Super Tuesday states.

Persist PAC announced late Thursday night it is investing the funds in California, Texas and Massachusetts, eyeing the two most delegate-rich states out of the 14 that will cast ballots on March 3 as well as Warren’s home state.

The ads are running run online and on broadcast and cable channels in the San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Dallas, Houston and Boston media markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad buy follows a separate $3 million purchase in 13 different markets across the Super Tuesday states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Warren has had lackluster results in the first three contests on the Democratic calendar, but is hoping to revive her campaign with a strong showing on Super Tuesday.

Yet it is unclear if she will win any of the states holding contests that day — including her home state of Massachusetts, where polls show a tight context with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.).

If Warren can pull out a win in Massachusetts and if she finishes strong in a number of other states, however, the results could give her a significant boost. A new Los Angeles Times poll released Friday, for example, showed Warren in second place in California.

The ad in both buys casts the Massachusetts senator as an ally for working-class Americans, with a female narrator saying Warren will “step up to fix” a “broken” system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to show voters that Elizabeth Warren has been fighting for the middle class her whole life, and she will never stop working to protect families, fight for the middle class, and fix our broken system. That's why she's the best candidate to unite the broadest coalition of Democrats and Americans, and that's why she's the best candidate to take on Trump in 2020 — and win,” Persist PAC said in a statement.

The ad buy, which builds on the $3 million purchase and an earlier $2 million buy in Nevada and South Carolina, brings Persist PAC’s total spending to over $14 million so far to boost Warren, a spike in super PAC spending after Warren spent months railing against influence from such groups.

While Warren had railed against other candidates tapping into super PAC support for months, she said earlier this month that she was increasingly being put at a disadvantage in the money race by eschewing support for such groups.

“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t,” she said.