Parscale: New states will 'come in play' for Trump over Democrats' health care policies

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Trump's reelection bid, said Democratic candidates pushing policies to move toward universal health care will help the Trump campaign expand the electoral map in November.

Parscale said the varied policies would not gain support in “flyover country” and specifically cited New Hampshire, Minnesota, Nevada and New Mexico as four states Trump lost in 2016 that the campaign is eager to flip later this year.

“As they continue to say they want to take away private insurance to create big government socialized medicine. ... As they continue to run towards that, you’re going to see new states come in play because Americans are going to wake up and say, ‘This isn’t what I believe in.’ You’re going to see that,” Parscale said in remarks Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“This crazy progressive wave running towards their small-dollar fundraising will not work across America, especially flyover country.”

The comments come as the Democratic presidential primary field continues to debate the federal government's role in providing health care for its citizens.

Centrists such as former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have argued for expanding the Affordable Care Act while adding a Medicare option, while progressives like Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have proposed various time frames for implementing a "Medicare for All" single-payer system that would ultimately eliminate private insurance.

Parscale said he was confident that the Trump campaign can seize on health care as well as other issues, such as a strong economy, to defeat any of the 2020 Democrats in November with a larger margin than its 2016 victory.

“We built [the campaign] to compete against any of them,” said Parscale. "Does the map change against some of them? Yes. I think there’s one that the map can expand well past the 30 states that we won last time.”