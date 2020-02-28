Warren trailing Sanders in Massachusetts: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) is trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) in her home state of Massachusetts, according to a new poll of likely Democratic presidential primary voters in the Bay State.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said they supported the Vermont senator, while 17 percent said they supported Warren, according to the WBUR poll.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed MORE came in third place with 14 percent support, while former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Bloomberg defends Muslim surveillance policy post-9/11 MORE garnered 13 percent.

Nine percent of respondents said they supported former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE.

The most recent RealClearPolitics polling average shows Sanders leading the Democratic pack in the state by 3.7 percent.

The survey comes days before Massachusetts voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday — when an additional 13 other states hold contests. Massachusetts will award 91 pledged delegates.

The latest polling is likely to be of concern for Warren who finished fourth in neighboring New Hampshire's primary after coming in third in Iowa. The senator finished in fourth place in last week's Nevada caucuses, despite a strong debate performance earlier that week.

The WBUR poll was conducted Feb. 23-26 among 426 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.