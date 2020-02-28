Trump to do Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania next week

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE will field questions from voters at a Fox News town hall event in Scranton, Pa., next week, the network announced Friday.

The Thursday event will be moderated by anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. It will mark a rare foray into such a setting for Trump — his first time holding a town hall with voters since his 2016 campaign.

The appearance at the Scranton Cultural Center will also mark the first time Trump will take questions from Baier and MacCallum since interviews with them in June 2018 and April 2017, respectively. He has appeared numerous times since on Fox News, but mostly on opinion programs such as "Fox & Friends" and "Hannity."

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of key swing states in the 2020 election. Trump won the Keystone State and its 20 electoral votes by only about 45,000 votes in 2016.

One poll released last week by Quinnipiac University showed Trump trailing each of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination in Pennsylvania.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE leads Trump by 8 percentage points in a hypothetical match-up, according to the survey. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) leads him by 7 points, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Bloomberg defends Muslim surveillance policy post-9/11 MORE leads by 6 points.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) lead Trump by 4 and 3 percentage points, respectively, in hypothetical match-ups.

However, another Pennsylvania survey released Thursday showed Trump edging out Bloomberg, Klobuchar and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed MORE. The Muhlenberg College poll had Sanders with the best advantage over Trump, at just 3 points, while the president ties with Warren and Biden.

Fox News has hosted several town hall events with Democratic candidates, including Klobuchar, Sanders and Buttigieg.