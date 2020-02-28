Biden says 'no one' takes Trump's word on coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE over the administration's coronavirus response.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the administration is looking to tighten messaging over its coronavirus response by having government health officials and scientists coordinate statements and public appearances with Vice President Pence's office.

Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the Trump administration should let the "experts speak."

ADVERTISEMENT

"No one takes the president’s word for these things. He at a minimum exaggerates everything, and the idea that he’s going to stand there and say 'everything’s fine, don’t worry?' Who’s going to believe that? Let the experts speak like we did in our administration," Biden said.

Officials told the Times that the vice president is not seeking to control what health experts and officials say but to make sure that all of the administration's efforts are coordinated and prevent confusing messaging.

When asked about the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on the American economy, Biden said he is “less concerned” about the economic consequences and more concerned about “whether or not we gain control of this,” saying that the Trump administration has “silenced” experts.

“Let the experts take this over. Everyone will have more confidence. I think one of the reasons it’s falling is not just because of the pandemic concern but the way in which the president’s handling this,” Biden told CNN.

“You need to let the experts speak,” former VP @JoeBiden says about the Trump administration’s response to coronavirus fears. “...No one takes the President's word for these things. At a minimum, he exaggerates everything.” https://t.co/43RdvxhMVw pic.twitter.com/eh8HV74pHO — New Day (@NewDay) February 28, 2020

Stocks opened with another round of losses Friday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by more than 700 points at the start of Friday trading.