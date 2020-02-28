Major immigration advocacy group endorses Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders

A prominent immigration advocacy group threw its support behind both Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) for president.

United We Dream Action, one of the largest national immigrant rights groups, announced its endorsement for the two presidential hopefuls Friday.

“Both Warren and Sanders rise far above the rest in their vision and readiness to deliver on our platform for change,” the group said in a video. “Both Warren and Sanders offer an end to the Trump nightmare and would take our country further than any other candidate as we strive toward justice.”

United We Dream Action ticked through aspects of their platform that both senators have come out in support of, including closing for-profit detention centers, shrinking the budgets for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, and stopping and reviewing deportations within the first 100 days of their administrations.

“We want to be clear: we are not choosing a hero or a protector,” the group said. “This is the start of a new power relationship centered on our platform and on our people.”

The endorsement is the first for the advocacy groups and comes ahead of high-profile Supreme Court battles, including one on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The decision to back both Warren and Sanders came after a process that included putting out its own immigration platform, member surveys and asking candidates to complete questionnaires.

The group reached out to Sanders, Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed MORE and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Despite the group’s support for both Warren and Sanders, United We Dream Action warned that it would hold any Democratic nominee accountable to its platform.

“We know what it is like to hold people accountable,” Cristina Jiménez, United We Dream Action’s co-founder and executive director, told BuzzFeed News. “When Obama was in office, we led a fierce movement, and pressured and campaigned for many years for him to stop the deportations of young people, and that’s how we were able to win DACA. What we know is that for the next Democrat in the White House, we will hold them accountable.”

Immigration has been a top issue during the Democratic primary race as several White House contenders rail against Trump administration policies such as building a border wall and the travel ban.