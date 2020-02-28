GOP chairwoman suggests RNC plans to get 'litigious' over push for national popular vote

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRepublican Party sending mailer labeled census ahead of official forms Trump campaign, pro-Trump groups raise over million in January Man arrested in possible targeting of Trump volunteers MORE said Thursday that she plans on being "litigious" in response to the national popular vote movement.

"I think it is devastating to our country to get rid of the electoral vote. This is what the Founders intended, for every state to have representation," McDaniel told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference during a panel with Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders top target at CPAC Bloomberg campaign manager says they have considered naming running mate during primaries The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' MORE (R-Texas).

"Stay tuned because the RNC is not going to let this go, and there's something coming," she added.

"Let me just say, I have an intention to be the most litigious chair in history," McDaniel said. "I think what Democrats have done systematically to take away our rights to rig the election system, and this, to take away our votes, our Electoral College votes, and have California and New York dictate who the next president of the United States is."

Cruz said that the push would "probably" be unconstitutional.

McDaniel's comments come as leaders of the group Conservatives for Yes on National Popular Vote look to inform other conservatives about the movement at the conference.

Many conservatives are skeptical of the popular vote, given that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to start new podcast Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win President Trump is weak against Bernie Sanders in foreign affairs MORE won the popular vote in 2016, while President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE won the Electoral College.

However, the movement's leaders say that this agreement would not abolish the Electoral College. The electoral system would still be used, but the electors would be distributed based on the national popular vote instead of the state’s popular vote in the winner-take-all method.