Adam Scott says he's voting for Warren: 'She is the president we need'

Actor Adam Scott revealed Friday that he is voting for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, calling her "the fighter we need" against President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE.

"I am proud & excited to be voting for [Elizabeth Warren]," the "Parks and Recreation" star wrote on Twitter. "She is the president we need to heal our country. She is the fighter we need to cross-examine—and crush—Donald Trump."

Warren has received other prominent endorsements from actor Jack Black, '"Queer Eye’s" grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness and U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Scott and other "Parks and Recreation" stars, like their government-loving characters, have been vocal and active in politics. Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Rudd, Billy Eichner and Natalie Morales all posed together as they participated in the 2018 "March for Our Lives" pushing for reforms to end gun violence.

Scott also personally called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) last year after McConnell used a gif of his character, Ben Wyatt, on his 2020 campaign Twitter account.

"Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam," Scott tweeted at the time.