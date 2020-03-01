The 14 other key races to watch on Super Tuesday

While Democratic presidential candidates scrap for delegates in 14 states across the country on Tuesday, voters in five of those states will kick off the battle for the House and Senate by choosing down-ballot nominees.

Forget the presidential contest, here are the key races to watch as the polls close Tuesday:

Alabama Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDOJ puts its integrity in doubt by interfering with immigration courts Trump shakes up Justice Department, intelligence community Do people think ill of Jeff Sessions merely based on the sound of his voice? MORE wants his seat back, but he’s likely headed to a runoff with one of two main Republican rivals before any of them earns the right to face off against Sen. Doug Jones (D).

Sessions faces former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Bradley Byrne Bradley Roberts ByrneRepublicans root for Sanders nomination in battle for House Trump looms as flashpoint in Alabama Senate battle Alabama Senate contender hits Sessions in new ad: 'Hillary still ain't in jail' MORE (R), both of whom have tied themselves as closely as possible to President Trump Donald John TrumpRatcliffe rebuts criticism over experience for DNI nomination On The Trail: Steyer's flop a warning to Bloomberg Biden touts victory in South Carolina: 'We are very much alive' MORE. Sessions’s relationship with Trump is more complicated, but it appears he hasn’t lost any love for his old boss even after being summarily canned following the 2018 midterms.

If no one reaches 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the two leading Republicans will face off in an April 14 runoff. The winner of that contest gets to face Jones in a state President Trump carried easily. But Jones isn’t going to roll over: He’s got $7 million in the bank as of the last reporting period, money he will use to pound his eventual rival.

Alabama open seats

None of the five Republicans running to replace Byrne in Congress is likely to clear the 50 percent barrier on Tuesday. But former state Sen. Bill Hightower (R), who ran for governor in 2018, is the best known of the bunch. Expect him to claim one of the two runoff positions in a safe Republican district that Trump carried by an almost two-to-one margin in 2016.

In the southeast corner of Alabama, moving company executive Jeff Coleman (R) is in the driver’s seat to win the Republican nomination to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby Martha Dubina RobyCollins Senate bid sets off game of musical chairs for GOP Global health is the last bastion of bipartisan foreign policy Stefanik defends Roby 'for bringing her son to work' after Post op-ed MORE (R). If he’s forced into a runoff, it would likely be against Troy King, Alabama’s former attorney general, or Jessica Taylor, a newcomer to the political scene. The second district is just as heavily Republican as the first.

ADVERTISEMENT

California chaos

California voters will take a first step toward choosing former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillObama warns against 'unauthorized use' of his image to mislead voters in cease-and-desist letter The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' Obama demands pro-Trump group's ad be pulled in South Carolina MORE’s (D) replacement in Tuesday’s all-party primary. Those voters will cast ballots in two distinct elections — a special election and the regular primary — with a runoff coming in November.

The leading contender on the Democratic side is Christy Smith, a state assemblywoman who has garnered most establishment support. Cenk Uygur, the host of the Young Turks series, has also raised a decent sum of money. But he may be shut out by former Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightKatie Hill launches organization to elect women, young people California Democrat Christy Smith launches first TV ad in bid for Katie Hill's former House seat Pelosi endorses Christy Smith in bid to replace Katie Hill MORE (R), who lost to Hill in 2018 and wants another shot at his seat.

In San Bernardino County, Rep. Paul Cook Paul Joseph CookRepublicans eye top spot on Natural Resources panel Warren bill would revoke Medals of Honor for Wounded Knee massacre Amazon poised to escalate Pentagon 'war cloud' fight MORE (R) is leaving Congress to run for a local office. State Assemblyman Jay Obernolte (R) is favored to win a spot in the runoff, but it’s not clear who is most likely to earn the second spot. Three Democrats and four other Republicans — including former Assemblyman Tim Donnelly (R), who ran for governor in 2014 — are running in a district that gave President Trump 55 percent of the vote in 2016.

Former Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoThe biggest political upsets of the decade California Republican ousted in 2018 announces rematch for House seat The 8 House Republicans who voted against Trump’s border wall MORE (R) wants another shot at Rep. T.J. Cox (D) after losing in 2018 by fewer than a thousand votes. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton5 takeaways from the South Carolina primary Five things to watch for in South Carolina's results Senate Democrats avoid calling Sanders front-runner MORE won the district by almost 16 points in 2016, but Valadao won that year, making this contest potentially competitive.

And former Rep. Darrell Issa Darrell Edward IssaDesperate in Southern California: Darrell Issa's 'back to the future' primary campaign misfires Duncan Hunter to plead guilty to campaign finance violations Why the GOP march of mad hatters poses a threat to our Democracy MORE (R) is hoping to return from Congress just two years after retiring. He’s running in a different district, one formerly held by disgraced ex-Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan HunterDesperate in Southern California: Darrell Issa's 'back to the future' primary campaign misfires Democrats running to replace Duncan Hunter, Chris Collins vow to support ethics package California governor won't call special election for Duncan Hunter's seat MORE (R). He faces former San Diego city councillor Carl DeMaio (R) and state Sen. Brian Jones (R), all of whom are hunting for what’s likely to be a second runoff spot behind Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat who narrowly lost to Hunter in 2018.

A huge field of 11 Democrats are running for the right to replace retiring Rep. Susan Davis Susan Carol DavisOvernight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — House Dems subpoena Giuliani associates Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Extremists find home on Telegram app | Warren blasts Facebook for not removing anti-Biden ad | California outlaws facial recognition in police body cameras | China rips US tech sanctions MORE (D) in San Diego. San Diego City Council president Georgette Gomez (D) is probably the best known in the field. Three Republicans are also running, but the district went for Clinton by a more than two-to-one margin in 2016.

North Carolina Senate

Former state Sen. Cal Cunningham (D) is likely to win the right to face Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisPentagon races to counter coronavirus threat on military forces GOP senator presses Pentagon on protecting service members from coronavirus Chamber looks to support Democratic allies in 2020 MORE (R) in November, but neither candidate faced the easiest path to their own nominations.

Cunningham, running for statewide office a second time, faces state Sen. Erica Smith (D), an African American woman with a liberal political base in Raleigh. Smith didn’t raise a lot of money, but an outside group funded by the largest Republican super PAC ran ads on her behalf. Even that super PAC believes Cunningham will win the primary now, but their spending made Democrats drop a ton of early ads on his behalf.

Tillis, seeking a second term, faced his own prospects of a contentious primary race against a rich businessman. But Tillis worked to earn Trump’s endorsement, which he made the subject of his first statewide television ad. The businessman, Garland Tucker, dropped out shortly after the ad started running, and Tillis’s team scared Rep. Mark Walker Bradley (Mark) Mark WalkerRepublicans root for Sanders nomination in battle for House Top GOP super PAC spent money on NC Democrat House passes bipartisan bill to create women's history museum MORE (R) out of mounting his own challenge.

North Carolina Governor

It is not often that a sitting governor faces off against a sitting lieutenant governor, but that’s what will happen this year in the Tar Heel State. Gov. Roy Cooper (D), elected as a centrist, will face Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R), who sits firmly on the right of the Republican spectrum.

Cooper is the only Democratic governor running for reelection in a state President Trump won in 2016, though Trump only won there by 3.6 percentage points. North Carolina is in the crosshairs again this year, presenting a big challenge to both Cooper and Forest if they are tied too closely to their side’s presidential nominees.

North Carolina open seats

Three Republican members of Congress are not seeking reelection this year. Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSanders, socialism emerge as top targets at CPAC Trump upends controversial surveillance fight House Freedom Caucus chairman endorses Collins's Georgia Senate bid MORE (R) is almost certain to be replaced by a Republican and state Sen. Jim Davis (R) appears to be leading a crowded field. If he can’t top 30 percent of the vote, he would face his second-place rival in a May 12 runoff.

Two other Republicans are likely to be replaced by Democrats after a state court ordered the GOP-led legislature to redraw district boundary lines. The legislature opted to preserve eight Republican seats, and seats held by Reps. George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingGOP leaders encourage retiring lawmakers to give up committee posts House GOP vows to use impeachment to cut into Democratic majority Mark Walker mulling 2022 Senate bid, won't seek reelection in the House MORE (R) and Mark Walker (R) were the casualties.

In Holding’s second district, former state Rep. Deborah Ross (D) is the favorite. She is making a political comeback after losing a race against Sen. Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrTrump again taps Ratcliffe to serve as intelligence chief Surveillance fight emerges as intelligence flashpoint Congress eyes killing controversial surveillance program MORE (R) in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crowded Democratic field is vying for Walker’s sixth district. Keep an eye on Kathy Manning, a University of North Carolina-Greensboro trustee, and Rhonda Foxx, a former congressional aide, two women lapping the rest of the field on the fundraising circuit.

Texas Senate

Two yeas after former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) came oh-so-close to upsetting Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzRepublicans give 2024 tryouts at CPAC GOP chairwoman suggests RNC plans to get 'litigious' over push for national popular vote The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders top target at CPAC MORE (R), Democrats hope lightning strikes twice with Afghan war veteran M.J. Hegar (D).

Hegar narrowly lost a bid against Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterGun control group plans to spend million in Texas in 2020 Democrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill Overnight Defense: Erdoğan gets earful from GOP senators | Amazon to challenge Pentagon cloud contract decision in court | Lawmakers under pressure to pass benefits fix for military families MORE (R) in 2018, pulling in millions after a campaign video went viral. She’s been endorsed by national Democrats who want to see her matched up against Cornyn, who is seeking his fourth term.

Before Hegar gets her shot, she will have to beat back several other rising stars. The liberal group Justice Democrats has endorsed Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a civil rights activist.

Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards (D) and Dallas-area state Sen. Royce West (D) are both trying to corner the market on Texas’s not-insubstantial African American vote. And former Rep. Chris Bell (D), last seen running unsuccessfully for mayor of Houston, is also in the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner faces an uphill slog against Cornyn, even as Texas becomes more competitive. The incumbent has more than three times as much money in the bank, $12 million, as the leading Democrat, Hegar, has raised altogether.

Battleground Texas

Two years after California was the epicenter of the battle for control of the House, focus has now shifted to Texas, where half a dozen seats are up for grabs. The battlefield is broad: here is a a separate story on the fights to watch.