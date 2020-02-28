Home state candidates risk losing primaries

Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) will face a key test on Super Tuesday: Can they win their home state primaries?

Losses in their home states could mean curtains on their presidential campaigns, and polls suggest both candidates could at a minimum be in for close races from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.), the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In Massachusetts, a WBUR poll released Friday showed Warren trailing Sanders by 8 points just days before the Super Tuesday contest.

Klobuchar has the lead in her home state of Minnesota, but Sanders is at her heels.

A recent poll by the Minnesota Public Radio and Star Tribune showed Klobuchar at 29 percent, with Sanders at 23 percent. Warren was the only other candidate to poll above 10 percent.

“She needs to worry about Senator Bernie Sanders,” Kathryn Pearson, associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota, said of Klobuchar.

Neither Klobuchar nor Warren has suggested they will drop out if they fail to win their home states, but losses would be embarrassing.

When asked at a CNN town hall Wednesday if Minnesota is a “must-win” for her, Klobuchar said “no.”

“I never set litmus tests, but I know I'm going to win Minnesota, so that's not a factor,” she added.

Asked if they’re worried about losing their home state, the Warren campaign pointed to their surrogates on the ground, which include Massachusetts lawmakers Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyHillicon Valley — Presented by Facebook — Federal court rules tech giants can censor content | Trump upends surveillance fight | Senate passes bill barring federal funds for Huawei equipment Democrats hit Facebook over gun sales on platform Kennedy, Markey neck-and-neck in Massachusetts primary: poll MORE (D) and Reps. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyKennedy, Markey neck-and-neck in Massachusetts primary: poll Budowsky: Bloomberg-Obama or Klobuchar-Kennedy? Kennedy, Markey spar over experience in first Senate primary debate MORE III (D) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyOvernight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — California monitoring 8,400 people for coronavirus | Pence taps career official to coordinate response | Dems insist on guardrails for funding Bill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias Progressive Democrat confronts Rep. Cuellar at parade, calls for him to debate her: report MORE (D), along with local officials.

Sanders won Minnesota’s caucuses in a landslide over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton to start new podcast Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win President Trump is weak against Bernie Sanders in foreign affairs MORE in 2016, taking 61.6 percent of the vote. The state has since switched to a primary voting system, which is likely to increase turnout and help the home-state senator.

Warren has an additional home state to worry about on Tuesday, as she was born in Oklahoma. That state has seen few polls, though a Sooner Survey from last week showed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 20 percent, leading Sanders by 6 points and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE by 8.

A News 9-News On 6 poll conducted between Feb. 17-21 showed Biden leading with 21.2 percent, followed by Bloomberg with 19.8 percent. Warren was in single digits in both polls.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said Warren has some reason to worry in Massachusetts, which border’s Sanders’s own home state of Vermont. He said a large number of those voting on Tuesday are likely to be progressives.

“Klobuchar looks like she’s not quite out of the woods but she’s leading” in polls of Minnesota, he said. “Warren’s situation is vastly different, part of the reason for that is because progressives are a larger share of the Massachusetts vote and Bernie Sanders is the front-runner.”

Sanders will also compete in the primary in his own home state, but the race in Vermont is not expected to be close. The FiveThirtyEight website this week projected his chances of taking his home state at 99 percent.

A poll this month by Braun Research and Vermont Public Radio showed Sanders at 51 percent, followed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Delegate count unchanged after Iowa caucus recount completed MORE at 13 percent, and the rest of the candidates falling below 10 percent.

Losing a home state contest can be disastrous for a presidential candidate.

“I think the repercussions for either Klobuchar or Warren not winning their home states are pretty severe,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic strategist. “It’s hard for me to imagine a situation where either of them lose their states and still win the candidacy. I think losing your home state is a deal breaker if you’re running for president.”

Losing your home state could make it particularly difficult to fundraise post-Super Tuesday, once primaries in larger swing states such as Arizona and Michigan come up, Bannon said. That lack of funds could force a candidate to drop from the primary contest before the Democratic National Convention in July.

“I’m sure they’d like to, but I think practically it would be impossible for them … to raise enough money to compete,” he said. “If they lose their home state I think they’re forced to suspend their candidacies because I don’t see where they’ll get the money to sustain themselves.”

In 2016, after a series of defeats, Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' Overnight Energy: Critics pile on Trump plan to roll back major environmental law | Pick for Interior No. 2 official confirmed | JPMorgan Chase to stop loans for fossil fuel drilling in the Arctic MacGregor confirmed as Interior deputy chief MORE (R-Fla.) expressed confidence he would carry his own state ahead of its March 15 primary.

He suffered an embarrassing loss to Donald Trump, finishing 18 points behind the eventual GOP nominee and president. Rubio took second place, but suspended his campaign.

Then Ohio-Gov. John Kasich, however, defeated Trump in his home state — the same day Rubio lost Florida to Trump. He kept campaigning until May 3.

Biden and Bloomberg will face their own home state tests in April, if either are still in the race. Buttigieg would face home state voters in May.