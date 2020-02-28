Warren super PAC declines to release list of donors early despite request

The super PAC that announced $12 million in Super Tuesday ads for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE is declining to disclose its list of donors early, despite a request from Warren.

"We are not putting out donors outside the mandatory deadlines," Persist PAC spokesman Joshua Karp told CNN on Friday.

The group registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in February, meaning they won’t have to legally disclose donors until March 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

That would put the group's release of its donors more than two weeks after Super Tuesday, when around a third of the delegates up for grabs in the race are dispersed.

Karp said the group is "just not going to add anything than we have previously said” and will "stick to March 20."

Warren, who has said in the past that she disavows PAC money in the 2020 primary, has not done so for Persist PAC, which has become the largest super PAC in the Democratic field.

While she has not disavowed the group, Warren's campaign said she wants the PAC to disclose their donors.

"Warren believes persist pac and all other super PACs should disclose their donors before Super Tuesday," campaign spokesman Chris Hayden told The Hill.

Persist PAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Warren's campaign website claims she would "disavow any Super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary,” though she has argued that she is increasingly at a disadvantage in the race by brushing off support from PACs.

“If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I’ll lead the charge. But that’s how it has to be. It can’t be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t,” she said earlier this month.