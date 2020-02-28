Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video

Democratic presidential candidates campaigning on the road will beam in to address an annual pro-Israel conference in Washington, D.C., by video message next week despite calls by progressive groups to boycott the event.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll Centrist Democrats insist Sanders would need delegate majority to win Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE (D-Minn.) will address the AIPAC policy conference by video, the organization announced in a pair of tweets on Friday, amid campaigning ahead of Super Tuesday next week.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was the first Democratic presidential hopeful to announce he would be attending the pro-Israel confab in person. The event runs March 1-3.

Progressive groups have called on presidential candidates to boycott the conference, criticizing the organization as pushing for unconditional support of Israel that perpetuates the conflict with the Palestinians and alleging that the organization promotes the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayahu and President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE’s policies towards Israel.

Democratic presidential front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) publicly committed to skipping the conference and criticized it for giving a platform to “leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights. For that reason I will not attend their conference.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) answered “Yeah” when asked if she would commit to skipping the AIPAC conference, in response to a question at a campaign event from an activist with the group IfNotNow, which calls on the U.S. to pressure Israel over its policies towards Palestinians.

The annual conference comes amid a busy period of campaigning for candidates seeking to shore up support in South Carolina ahead of that state's primary on Saturday and before Super Tuesday, when 14 states will hold voting in the Democratic race.

Still, a number of other Democratic candidates or Democrats who have dropped out of the race are steering clear of the conference this year amid pressure from progressive groups.

More than 18,000 people are expected to attend the conference and will lobby their representatives on Capitol Hill for continued U.S. support for Israel, including continuing to provide $3.3 billion in annual aid to the country.

AIPAC presents itself as committed to promoting bipartisan support of the U.S. and Israel relationship, but recently had to issue an apology and pull advertisements that attacked Democratic congress members as “radicals” that are “anti-Semitic”, “anti-Israel" and “maybe more sinister” than threats from ISIS, Hamas or Hezbollah.

“We offer our unequivocal apology to the overwhelming majority of Democrats in Congress who are rightfully offended by the inaccurate assertion that the poorly worded, inflammatory advertisement implied,” the apology read.

The advertisements featured images of Democratic congresswomen who are critical of AIPAC and of U.S. support for Israel, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias Omar offers sneak peek at her forthcoming memoir Sanders wins endorsement of top Muslim group MORE (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBill banning menthol in cigarettes divides Democrats, with some seeing racial bias Progressive group leader describes why Warren would be better than Sanders Omar offers sneak peek at her forthcoming memoir MORE (D-Minn.) and Betty McCollum Betty Louise McCollumBiden leads 2020 pack in congressional endorsements Let's prevent irreparable harm to an irreplaceable wilderness area Democrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal MORE (D-Minn.).

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2018 tweeted that support for AIPAC is “all about the Benjamins” and drew criticism for employing an antisemitic trope connecting Jews with money. She was further condemned for invoking antisemitic charges of dual loyalty for saying that pro-Israel Americans push for loyalty to a foreign country.

“I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK for people to push for allegiance to a foreign country,” Omar said during a panel at a Washington coffee shop in February 2019.

The House of Representatives condemned those remarks in a resolution rejecting antisemitism and all hate speech that passed in March 2019, but was criticized for not more forcefully calling out Omar’s comments themselves.

The Minnesota congresswoman was a feature at the 2019 AIPAC conference, where Republican members tried to paint the Democratic Party as antisemitic, while Democratic members like House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerLawmakers dedicate Oversight room to Cummings, unveil plaque Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket Trump names Pence to lead coronavirus response MORE (D-Md.) reaffirmed support for the U.S. and Israel relationship while distancing the party from Omar’s remarks.

Hoyer is expected to address this year's conference.