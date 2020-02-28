Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE on Friday polled a crowd of supporters ahead of the South Carolina primary to gauge who they believed would be an easier opponent in November.

The president sought to take advantage of the state's open primary, which allows voters to cast a ballot without registering with a party.

"Are we allowed to tell them who we would like them to vote for?" Trump asked supporters during a rally in North Charleston, seeking his supporters' opinion on who "the best candidate for us" would be.

Trump used the premise to swipe at several Democratic presidential hopefuls. He said he would not include billionaire Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary South Carolina poll: Biden leads Sanders by 4 points Bloomberg outspends field in Facebook ads ahead of Super Tuesday MORE, chiding him as a "loser," or Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Bloomberg defends Muslim surveillance policy post-9/11 MORE or Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE (D-Mass.) because he felt they stood little chance of winning the nomination.

"She’s not dumb, but she’s just so damn mean," Trump said of Warren.

Trump then had supporters applaud for either Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg: 'I'm going to stay right to the bitter end' of Democratic primary race The Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE (I-Vt.) or former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary Sanders holds 13-point lead in Fox News poll MORE based on which one they felt would be an easier general election opponent. After two surveys of the crowd, Trump determined the crowd felt Sanders was the choice.

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Sanders leading Trump by 7 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, and Biden leading the president by 8 points.

Sanders has established himself as the front-runner in the primary, having won the New Hampshire primary and Nevada caucus and finishing a close second in Iowa. But Biden has led most polls in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary, thanks largely to the strength of his support among African American voters.

All of the Democrats will be competing on Super Tuesday next week, when more than a dozen states hold voting in the Democratic race. More than a third of all delegates up for grabs in the nominating contest are at stake next week.