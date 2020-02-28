Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally 

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump upends controversial surveillance fight The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump on US coronavirus risks: 'We're very, very ready for this' Surveillance fight emerges as intelligence flashpoint MORE (R-S.C.) on Friday praised President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE for several accomplishments in his first term while bemoaning "bullshit" faced by the president.

Graham made the remarks while appearing alongside Trump at a rally in his home state of South Carolina on the eve of Saturday's Democratic primary in the state.

"Thank you, more than anything else, for putting up with the never-ending bullshit you have to go through," Graham said to raucous applause from the crowd in North Charleston.

It’s unclear exactly what Graham was referring to, though the GOP senator has been a vocal defender of the president, including during the impeachment proceedings that began in the House last year and ended with Trump's acquittal in the Senate this month.

Graham's remarks came moments after Trump lashed out at Democrats and the news media during the rally, accusing them of pursuing a "new hoax" with their criticism of his administration's handling of the coronavirus.

"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus," Trump asserted at the rally.

"One of my people came up to me and said, 'Mr. President they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn't work out too well," Trump continued. "They tried the impeachment hoax."

"This is their new hoax," he added, apparently referring to Democrats' criticism of the administration's coronavirus response.

Trump in the past has ridiculed Democrats for pursuing their impeachment inquiry over his dealings with Ukraine, labeling the effort along with the Russia probe as "bullshit."

Graham, who serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, touted Trump as a "damn good president," pointing to his record of filing federal judicial nominations with conservative judges.

“Thank you for 200 conservative judges. Thank you for Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch," Graham said in front of a crowd, referring to Justices Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael Kavanaugh70 former senators propose bipartisan caucus for incumbents Justices bar Mexican parents from suing over fatal cross-border shooting of teen Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Arizona man MORE and Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchJustices bar Mexican parents from suing over fatal cross-border shooting of teen Trump suggests Sotomayor, Ginsburg should have to recuse themselves on 'Trump related' cases Roe v. Wade soon could become a right on paper only MORE. “Thank you for rebuilding the military and killing the terrorist. Thank you for the strongest economy in my lifetime.”