Trump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Biden seeks revival in South Carolina Congress eyes billion to billion to combat coronavirus Sanders makes the case against Biden ahead of SC primary MORE endorsed former White House physician and retired Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson (R) for an open House seat in Texas.

Jackson is running in the state’s 13th congressional district, a Republican stronghold and seat that will be left vacant by Rep. Mac Thornberry William (Mac) McClellan ThornberryOvernight Defense: Watchdog investigating VA chief | Allegations claim Wilkie tried to discredit aide who reported sexual assault | Dem chair working to restore Pentagon funding taken for wall | Navy chief says loss of shipbuilding funds 'not helpful' House Armed Services chairman working on bill to restore Pentagon funding taken for border wall Overnight Defense: Lawmakers tear into Pentagon over .8B for border wall | Dems offer bill to reverse Trump on wall funding | Senators urge UN to restore Iran sanctions MORE (R ), the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, who announced his retirement last year.

Jackson entered the crowded primary late, turning in paperwork a day before the deadline to file.

“I hope we can get Admiral @RonnyJackson4TX of Texas, who served our Country so well, into the runoff election in #TX13!” Trump tweeted. “Ronny is strong on Crime and Borders, GREAT for our Military and Vets, and will protect your #2A. Get out and vote for Ronny on Tuesday, March 3rd!”

Trump nominated Jackson last year to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he was withdrawn from consideration amid allegations of professional misconduct, including drinking on the job and overprescribing medication. Jackson also reportedly hid cauliflower in the president's mashed potatoes to improve his diet.

The Texas primary takes place on Super Tuesday.