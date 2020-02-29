Tom Steyer dances on stage in last rally in South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Overnight Energy: Trump sued over Pentagon funds for border wall | Lawsuit warns wall will have 'devastating' effect on environment | Judge voids oil, gas leases on 1M acres of public lands MORE busted a move at his last rally in South Carolina before Saturday's primary election, dancing on stage with rapper Juvenile.

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was held at the gym of Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia, and also featured Grammy-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams, BuzzFeed News reports.

Adams sang "America the Beautiful" and then Steyer's wife and daughter introduced the longshot candidate, who came on stage to give one last pitch to his supporters. Steyer, a billionaire from California, has invested heavily in South Carolina, a state that has a large Black population.

His hard campaigning in the state has led to in-roads with the important voting bloc; the latest Emerson poll put Steyer in a tie for third place with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Energy: Trump sued over Pentagon funds for border wall | Lawsuit warns wall will have 'devastating' effect on environment | Judge voids oil, gas leases on 1M acres of public lands The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden looks to South Carolina to turn around campaign On the ground at CPAC: Republicans see Sanders as formidable foe MORE at 11 percent.

He told the crowd Friday night that he had fallen in love with the Palmetto State, and that he was "never leaving."