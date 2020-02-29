Bloomberg seeks to draw support in Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday primary

MCLEAN, VA. — Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE on Saturday sought to shore up support among Democrats in Virginia, one of the states he hopes to win when making his debut on the ballot in the 2020 race on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg attempted to gin up support at a "Women for Mike" event, drawing more than 800 people, in northern Virginia with the event geared toward suburban female voters, part of his broader strategy to defeat other Democratic rivals in the Commonwealth.

“Well, good morning women for Mike. I’m Mike for women. Nice to meet you,” the former New York City mayor said to a sea of supporters holding pink, red, white, and blue signs, after being introduced by a group of women who have worked for him within the past 30 years.

Bloomberg took direct aim at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses former White House physician Ronny Jackson for Congress Newly released emails reveal officials' panic over loss of credibility after Trump's Dorian claims Lindsey Graham thanks Trump, bemoans 'never-ending bull----' at South Carolina rally MORE in his remarks, accusing him of threatening women through his policies.

“President Trump has attacked women and women’s rights from the moment he swore the oath of office, and he threatens women’s health and women’s safety through his policies and his judicial appointments,” Bloomberg said.

However, Bloomberg has come under fire for past alleged remarks about his female employees, in addition to his initial refusal to release former employees, including women, from nondisclosure agreements.

He announced last week that he cleared the way for three women believed to have accused the former New York City mayor of sexist or misogynistic comments to be released from their nondisclosure agreements.

The presidential contender also continued to swipe at Trump on his response to the coronavirus

“The president as we all know is not a scientist, and that’s a nice way of putting it,” Bloomberg quipped to the crowd. “His incompetence puts us all at risk. Last night at one of his rallies, he even called the virus a Democratic hoax.”

Bloomberg’s visit to Virginia also underscored his campaign’s broader strategy in the commonwealth. His campaign has visited Virginia seven times since announcing his presidential run, and has more than 80 staff members on the ground with eight offices.

A Monmouth University survey released earlier this month showed Bloomberg tied with progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE (I-Vt.). Meanwhile, a poll released by the progressive firm, Data for Progress, shows Sanders leading Bloomberg by nine points.

Sanders is set to hold two rallies in Virginia later on Saturday.

Bloomberg will head to Charlotte, N.C. and Wilmington, N.C. later on Saturday, also highlighting the importance of that state to his strategy.

The former mayor has a staff of 125 on the ground in the Tar Heel state across 10 offices.

A Meredith College poll released on Friday showed Sanders leading the race in North Carolina with 19.5 percent support. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina Biden, Klobuchar to address AIPAC via video MORE came in second at 17.9 percent, followed by Bloomberg at 17 percent.