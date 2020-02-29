Pro-Warren super PAC launches digital ads targeting black voters in Super Tuesday states

A super PAC supporting Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenMSNBC's Chris Matthews confuses South Carolina Democratic Senate candidate with GOP's Tim Scott Trump surveys South Carolina supporters on preferred Democratic opponent Watch live: Trump holds a rally in South Carolina MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential bid unleashed a seven-figure digital ad buy Saturday targeting black voters in nine Super Tuesday states.

The ads represent the latest salvo in a blitz by Persist PAC, which has spent more than $14 million since its founding earlier this month. The ads are intended to boost Warren ahead of Super Tuesday, where polls show her lagging in many of the 14 states that will cast ballots on March 3.

The ads, which are part of a previously announced buy, underscore Warren’s support from black activists and her plans to rectify a litany of racial inequities.

"We support Elizabeth Warren because she understands how race shapes policy and how race shapes practice," Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, says in one ad. "But not only does she understand it; she's got a plan for how to fix it and a plan for how to engage us in the decisions that impact our lives."

“No matter the odds, together we persist,” a child narrator says in a second clip. “Together, we make the world we want to live in. It’s time for a change, and we will deliver it.”

The ads will run in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia through Super Tuesday, when a third of the pledged delegates up for grabs this cycle will be allocated.

Warren has seen her stock drop after she failed to finish higher than third in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada, where her lackluster results were exacerbated by her particularly anemic support from voters of color.

The Massachusetts senator is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday to help claw her way back into the primary field’s top tier, but polls show her lagging among African American voters, a bloc that will make up substantial chunks of the electorate in several Southeastern states.

Saturday’s announcement of the digital ads comes after Persist PAC launched a fearsome $9 million ad buy in top media markets in California, Texas and Massachusetts. The Golden and Lone Star states will combine to appropriate over 600 delegates next week, while Massachusetts is Warren’s home-state and a must-win for her.